Extra London flights are set to take off next month

Loganair is to introduce new routes to London City and London Heathrow next month.

The new services will commence from the Isle of Man to London City from April 19, with tickets on sale now.

The news will help business links with London are maintained as well as giving improved access to international travel through the Heathrow link.

The new services will initially be offered as a daily flight (except Saturdays) before gearing up to two flights each weekday from Tuesday, May 3.

From that date, the new schedule of morning and evening flights will offer a day-return capability in each direction, plus a flight in each direction on Sunday evenings.

Services linking the Isle of Man with London Heathrow will begin from Tuesday, May 3, with a daily service designed to offer connections with Loganair’s major partner airlines including British Airways to a wide range of destinations worldwide.

Dr Alex Allinson, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘This will see the return of double daily services to London City, permitting day return business travel in both directions, together with a daily service to London Heathrow, enabling much needed international connectivity.’

Dublin flights have already resumed.

With the collapse of Stobart Air, who had previously operated the Isle of Man to Dublin route before the pandemic, there was worry about what would happen to the route.

The route will be operated by Aer Lingus Regional and under a franchise agreement by Emerald Airlines.

Travellers will be able to benefit from six weekly flights to Dublin, with fares from £39.99. Aer Lingus is aiming to ‘build to pre-pandemic levels of flying’.