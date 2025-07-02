The move comes four months after politicians blocked a bid for a vote an even larger bail-out for Manx Care.
In March, Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson had asked Tynwald to approve an extra £20m of funding to cover Manx Care’s budget overspend and other potential costs.
But it didn’t get that far as members argued there shouldn’t be a supplementary vote before the end of the financial year - as there was a risk that Manx Care could come back asking for more.
As it turns out the extra funding being sought is less, not more.
Dr Allinson, in an explanatory memorandum, said several areas of risk had not materialised or were limited and Manx Care had been able to contain their operational overspend to £15.61m.
The Department of Health and Social Care, meanwhile, had ended the year underspending by £0.37m, which was used to reduce Manx Care’s overspend to £15.24m.
A supplementary vote of £15.3m will take the DHSC’s net budget from £301.3m to £316.6m for the financial year 2024-25.
For 2023-24, Manx Care submitted a funding request for £330m which represented a £46m increase on the 2022-23 budget allocation of £284m.
A £19m funding increase was allocated, resulting in an operational budget allocation of £303m for that year.
But Manx Care’s total expenditure 2023-24 was £340m.
The 2024-25 operational budget allocation of £347m represented an increase in budget of £44m from the 2023-24 budget allocation of £303m.
Manx Care’s total operational expenditure was £362m in 2024-25, resulting in an overspend of £15.6m.
Additional costs of £3.6m were incurred and covered by DHSC claims relating to pay awards, improvement initiatives and vaccines. The total expenditure of £366m represented a net increase of £26m.