Anthony ‘Tony’ Miskimmon, who lived in the Isle of Man for 20 years, was punched in the head and knocked unconscious on Station Road in Antrim, Northern Ireland on Saturday, November 2 last year.
Tony, 74, was rushed to hospital to undergo treatment but tragically died four days later.
Last month Marcus Fleming, 22, of Cedarmount in Antrim, was formally arraigned at Belfast Crown Court on October 17 when he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter but admitted two charges of criminal damage.
A trial will now be set at a later date, and Mr Fleming was remanded in custody. He will next appear on November 28 for a review of the case.
Originally from Belfast, Tony lived in the Isle of Man from the late 1970s to 1999, before returning to Northern Ireland to live there permanently.
While living on the island, Tony had two daughters - Lani and Nikki. He lived at various locations all around Douglas and eventually bought a house on Lakeside Road.
His family said: ‘Tony was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would describe him as a gentle giant.
‘He was a well-respected member of the Belfast, Isle of Man and Antrim communities which he proudly called home over his life.
‘After serving as a seaman he spent the later years of his life working as a tattooist. He lived a quiet and peaceful life, with a keen interest in music and history, often spending his days watching classic films.
‘Known for his flair for fashion, he was easily recognised around town wearing his trademark hats. Despite his years in numbers, he remained young at heart, a vibrant soul whose spirit didn’t fit his age.’
The family admit the ongoing court process has made the tragic loss of Tony all the more difficult.
They said: ‘While his family and friends continue to grieve his loss it is made even more difficult with the ongoing court proceedings reminding them of Tony’s untimely passing. We are hopeful that justice will be served in the coming months.’
Tony’s brother Frankie owns a tattoo studio in Douglas called Spectrum Tattooing and, after returning to Norther Ireland, Tony would still come over to the island every TT to help his brother in the studio.
Speaking about her father’s time on the Isle of Man last year, his daughter Lani said: ‘He loved to have a drink in the old bars like The Old Curiosity Shop, The Dog's Home and The Cat With No Tail. Everyone knew of him as “Darby”, and he was a big, gentle giant.
‘I was really well known when I lived in the Isle of Man because of my dad, and he always took the time to speak to people.’
Tony is survived by his two daughters, while he also had four grandchildren - three girls and a boy.