Police have renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Patrick Friel, who has been missing for several days.
The Isle of Man Constabulary first issued an appeal earlier this week, stating that Patrick was believed to be at an address in the Douglas area.
In an update issued on Sunday, officers said they are still seeking to locate him and that his family and friends have become increasingly concerned.
A police spokesperson said: ‘This is a renewed appeal to anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts to contact us. This is also a direct appeal for Patrick to make contact with his family to offer them reassurance that you are safe and well.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/7090/25, or to provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.