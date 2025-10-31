A pub licensee who drove while more than three times the drink-drive limit has been handed a suspended sentence and five-year driving ban.
The 48-year-old, who is a licensee at the Rover’s Return, appeared in court pleading guilty to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police contacted Bowers on August 29, regarding the collection of a dog from kennels at the Sea Terminal.
She said she could meet the officers at any time because she was at the Rovers and could drive there.
The officer on the phone asked her: ‘You’re not under the influence, are you?’
Bowers was said to have laughed and said: ‘Absolutely not.’
At 9pm, she arrived in her vehicle at the Sea Terminal and the dog was handed over.
Bowers told the officers that it had made her laugh when they had asked her if she was under the influence.
However, she was said to be smelling of alcohol, with glazed eyes, and failed a subsequent roadside breathalyser test.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that the defendant had made a foolish decision, and had a long-standing issue with alcohol, but prior to the incident had reduced her intake for a long period.
However, on the day of the offence, she said she'd been offered a gin and tonic, and had ‘fallen off the wagon’, drinking excessively.
He added that Bowers deeply regretted her actions, and had made full admissions.
Mr Peterson said that the incident would impact Bowers significantly as she would now be unable to continue as a licensee.
He said that a probation report detailed issues with the health of the defendant’s husband, which he would not go into in open court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the defendant to 60 days custody, suspended for two years.
‘It seems in between agreeing to collect the animal and collecting it, you’ve consumed a significant quantity of alcohol,’ said Ms Braidwood.
‘This was not a journey you had to make.
‘Bearing in mind your livelihood is as a responsible person of a licensed premises, it’s the height of foolishness.
‘Your decision could have had serious consequences for others.
‘You put the lives of others as well as your own at risk.
‘It wasn’t a long distance, but it was a journey that took you through the middle of town.’
Bowers was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by October 17.
She must also take an extended driving test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of her ban.