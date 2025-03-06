The Family Library in Douglas has appointed a new director to ‘strengthen its team’ and ‘deliver invaluable services around the island’.
Helen Okell has joined the board of the charity, which acts as a hub for learning and community engagement island-wide and is based on Westmoreland Road in the capital.
The facility reaches thousands of people in the island every year, both through its static library and mobile bus which provides a lifeline for many through education, culture and community visits.
‘Helen brings a wealth of knowledge in Operations and HR, a timely appointment given that we recently merged with the island’s mobile library,’ said a spokesperson from the charity.
‘She is a professional who has held a number of customer-centric roles spanning international finance, technology and health care, while maintaining a focus on financial control and budget adherence.
‘Her expertise in motivating teams, staff training and life skills will contribute to the library's mission of nurturing inquiring minds and promoting lifelong learning.’
Helen is also a director/trustee of Age Concern Isle of Man, with both this and the Family Library being two operations she regards as ‘integral’ to the island community.
She joins fellow director Jo Cutsforth and executive chairman Kurt Roosen on the Board of Directors.
Mr Roosen commented: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Helen to our Board of Directors.
‘Her skills and dedication to our community align perfectly with our mission to foster learning, creativity and inclusion and we look forward to her valuable insights and contributions as we continue to serve the Isle of Man.
‘In 2024 alone, the mobile library and home library service issued and delivered more than 20,000 books to borrowers, a figure which illustrates just how vital its services are to so many.’