Loganair has reached a significant milestone recently, having now flown more than 700,000 customers through Ronaldsway since launching its services to and from the island in 2020.
To mark the occasion, the airline surprised the lucky 700,000th passenger, Jayne Chapman, 62, from Kirk Michael, with complimentary flight vouchers ahead of her latest journey to Heathrow, a route she flies regularly to visit family and friends.
Jayne, who was travelling with her husband Peter, has used Loganair’s service to Heathrow since it first launched, typically making more than 10 return journeys a year to spend time with her son and loved ones in the south of England.
She said: ‘We rely on Loganair’s Heathrow service because it takes us exactly where we need to be, close to our son and long-time friends.
‘We’ve been using it ever since it started, and it's made staying connected so much easier. I’m very grateful for the voucher and will definitely be using it for another trip to see family.’
Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: ‘Passing the 700,000-customer mark at Ronaldsway is a significant moment and a testament to the strength of our partnership with the Isle of Man. The Heathrow route, in particular, has become a key link for many families, businesses and individuals.’
Geoff Pugh, interim airport director at Ronaldsway Airport, said: ‘Reaching this milestone is a fantastic reflection of the strong and growing partnership between Loganair and the Isle of Man. It shows just how important regional connectivity is to our island’s community and economy. We’re proud to support this achievement on the ground and excited to build on this success together.’
Earlier this year, Loganair was named the UK’s second-best short-haul airline in Which?’s annual customer satisfaction survey, scoring five stars for customer service.