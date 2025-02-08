Dedicated fans of the Isle of Man Young Farmers' Concert once again queued overnight to secure their seats for this year's highly anticipated event.
Some enthusiastic supporters were spotted outside the Sea Terminal as early as 4pm yesterday (Friday), eager to claim their tickets, despite sales not beginning until 8am this morning (Saturday) at the Welcome Centre.
The Isle of Man Young Farmers’ Concert is widely regarded as one of the highlights of the Manx calendar, drawing massive crowds each year.
Known for its sharp-witted performances that mercilessly lampoon prominent island figures, the event is a guaranteed sell-out.
This year’s concert will take place at the Gaiety Theatre on March 6, 7, and 8, with local Young Farmers' clubs set to compete for the title of best performance.
Large crowds gathered at the Sea Terminal this morning, creating a lively atmosphere as excitement built.
Fans waiting in line were treated to ice cream courtesy of main sponsor Davison’s Ice Cream.
A spokesperson for the Young Farmers shared their appreciation for the community’s dedication, saying: ‘The 2025 Young Farmers' Concert is proudly sponsored by two fantastic local companies, Isle of Man Creamery and Davison’s Ice Cream.
‘Some of our members set their alarms for an earlier-than-usual 4am wake-up call to ensure the kettle was on and toast was buttered for all our dedicated supporters queuing for tickets!
‘The first fans arrived at the Sea Terminal at 4pm yesterday, determined to get their hands on these sought-after tickets.
‘We’re incredibly lucky to have such wonderful sponsors – Isle of Man Creamery provided the best butter and milk, and Davison’s Ice Cream handed out free whippies to customers in the queue.
‘A special thanks also goes to Charles Corkill Commercials for the use of a van for our tea and coffee service in the early hours and to Nick Exton for lending us a generator.’
With clubs now deep into their practice schedules, the spokesperson added: ‘So many hours of commitment and dedication go into this production, so make sure you don’t miss out!’