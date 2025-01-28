The Manx National Theatre (MNT) is set to host a five-day workshop which will explore the topic of Manx myths and legends.
Taking place at the Ballakermeen Studio Theatre during half-term (February 17 to February 21), the workshop will explore legends such as the Moddey Dhoo, the Buggane of St Trinian’s and the legend of Mannanan Mac Lir.
The sessions will run from 10am to 4pm, and will be led by 23-year-old drama graduate Teagan Roney, who was one of the first members of the MNT.
Talking about the workshop, Teagan said: ‘It will include activities to develop acting, storytelling, and performance skills.
‘Attendees will participate in improvisation exercises, learn how to create characters and work on scenes inspired by Manx myths. There’s also a strong focus on teamwork as they’ll collaborate in groups to devise short performances.
‘Along the way, they’ll build confidence in public speaking, practice creative problem-solving and develop their ability to think independently.
‘They will be introduced to various theatre elements, from writing monologues to making props. By the end of the five days, they’ll have a collection of drama tools and knowledge, but also hopefully a deeper understanding of the Manx Myths surrounding the island.
‘These stories are perfect for sparking imagination and encouraging creative storytelling. Each myth will be used as a starting point for exercises that help attendees think critically about how to bring these legends to life on stage.
‘These myths will be explored through small scenes, physical theatre and even some shadow work.’
The workshop, which is open to those from the age of eight to 16, has been under discussion for several months, as it is in preparation for MNT’s upcoming production of ‘Folktale Fragments’ at the Gaiety Theatre in March 2026.
As a Manx registered charity, the MNT looks to engage with the Manx community while focusing on Manx-related topics and the island’s history.
Talking about her knowledge of Manx folktales, Teagan added: ‘I have always been a massive fan of Manx myths, one of my favourite books being Sophia Morrison’s telling’s of the tales.
‘My masters in drama was heavily inspired by Manx heritage, where I wrote academic essays and short productions on the island’s rich culture.
‘The Moddey Dhoo is about the mysterious black dog of Peel Castle, while the Buggane of St Trinian’s is a tale of a fearsome creature who hated the sound of church bells. Mannanan Mac Lir is of course the sea god who shrouded the island in mist.
‘I hope that the attendees develop a love of and appreciation of our rich Manx culture.’
The five-day workshop is priced at £80 per student and £70 for registered MNT members.
All proceeds raised from the workshop will go towards renting rehearsal venues, while there is no charge for attending regular MNT classes to ensure that ‘all students have equal opportunities’.