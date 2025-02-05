An island theatre company, in collaboration with the VillaGaiety complex, is set to present one of William Shakespeare’s best known plays to island audiences later this year.
Parodos Theatre Company will be taking to the stage for Macbeth, a ‘gripping tale of ambition, power and betrayal’.
This is not the theatre group’s first foray into Shakespeare, with them most recently being behind the 2023 sell-out open-air theatre experience ‘The Merchant of Venice’.
The performances will take place in the Gaiety Theatre between April 3 and 5. Whilst evening shows will be open to the public, the Gaiety will open its doors to the island’s secondary school students for two morning performances.
A popular text for GCSE and A Level English and Drama, the production will look to help the island’s young people to ‘engage with the play and the concepts it explores’.
As well as a performance, students will also experience an advance synopsis and a post performance session with the cast to analyse the meaning behind key speeches and scenes.
A spokesperson from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture said: ‘With reduced ticket prices and support for transport to the theatre, it is hoped that many students will benefit from the initiative.’
Sarah Wilson-White, head of culture and arts at the DESC, said: ‘We’re excited to collaborate once again with Parados Theatre, this time to welcome students into the Gaiety Theatre to experience a live, contemporary staging of a classic text.
‘We hope this initiative not only deepens students’ understanding of the play, but also inspires a passion for live performance and reminds them that the Gaiety Theatre belongs to the entire community.’
Alex Armstrong, co-founder of Parodos Theatre Company, said: ‘We are extremely excited to be producing Macbeth in collaboration with VillaGaiety.
‘The story begins with three witches who prophesise that Macbeth, a valiant Scottish general, will become the King of Scotland. Spurred by their predictions and driven by his ambitious wife, he murders King Duncan and seizes the throne.
‘However, Macbeth's reign is plagued by guilt and paranoia. He becomes a tyrannical ruler, committing further atrocities to secure his power, including the murder of his friend Banquo.
‘Haunted by Banquo's ghost and increasingly isolated, Macbeth's sanity unravels.
‘Rehearsals are well underway with our cast of talented local actors. It is a fantastic opportunity to present this production to the island’s young people.
‘We firmly believe that there is no substitute to seeing Shakespeare’s work in live theatre, especially for those studying the text.
‘We hope that we can really engage and entertain the students, and the public, with this timeless tragedy that explores the destructive nature of unchecked ambition and the moral consequences of betrayal and murder.’
The production will be directed by local director Tony Eccles, following his award winning direction of ‘Victoria Station’ with Parodos in 2024.
Tickets for the performance are on sale now at villagaiety.com/macbeth and via telephone on 01624 600555.
Tickets for school performances can be arranged through each school.