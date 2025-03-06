Schools across the Isle of Man were full of colour and creativity on Thursday as children celebrated World Book Day 2025 by dressing up as their favourite literary characters.
From Harry Potter to The Gruffalo, Cat in the Hat to Willy Wonka, pupils embraced the spirit of the annual event, which encourages a love of reading among young people.
World Book Day, which falls on the first Thursday of March each year, was first established by UNESCO in 1995 to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.
It was introduced in the UK in 1998 under then-Prime Minister Tony Blair as a way to improve literacy standards. Since then, it has become a staple in schools across the country, including here on the island.
This year, Peel Clothworkers' School put a unique spin on the day by organising a vocabulary parade, where children could choose to dress as an ambitious word instead of a character—though classic book-inspired outfits were still welcome.
Media Isle of Man invited readers to send in their best World Book Day photos, and the response was overwhelming, with hundreds of pictures flooding in. Whittling them down was no easy task!
Among the many fantastic costumes spotted today were Simba the Lion, Alice in Wonderland, The BFG, and even some spooky Wimpy Kid and Demon Dentist outfits.
According to the World Book Day charity, reading for pleasure is the biggest indicator of a child's future success—more than their parents' income, educational background, or family circumstances.
Or have a look at some of the one’s we’ve picked below!