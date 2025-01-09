A new podcast featuring conversations with local personalities is set to launch on February 1.
‘What’s the Skeet? Conversations with Percy’ will look to generate discussion about the Isle of Man and will feature a number of individuals from across the island.
The podcast will be hosted by 21-year-old farmer and rugby player Percy Hampton, who returned to the island recently after spending nine months in New Zealand.
Speaking about the podcast, Percy said: ‘Over the past year, I have amassed over 9,000 followers on my TikTok account @percypigsadventures, which has been great fun and such a useful way of storing memories of what I’ve been up to on my travels.
‘Connecting with people has always been a passion of mine - I love the island, but in a small community it is easy to become blinkered to what is going on around you and in the wider world, particularly when you are young.
‘I feel the island needs a platform to meet and talk with some of the fascinating characters who live here, discussing their thoughts about life in the Isle of Man, their hopes, fears and opinions. I want to talk to people from across society – from ordinary folk to business leaders, from sports stars to the artistic community.
‘We all have stories to tell about life in the Isle of Man and I want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to tell their story.’
The conversations will be recorded at Percy’s studio in Ballabeg. To begin, the episodes will air weekly, with the first one – featuring Thomas Callister, owner of The Sidings in Castletown – available on February 1.
Percy added: ‘We have designed the studio to feel welcoming and comfortable for our guests.
‘I want it to be a place where folk can talk and share their ideas freely, because I believe that without sharing differing opinions, change will never happen.
‘I would love to hear from anyone who feels they have a story or opinions to share. I want to really dig beneath the surface and find the characters with stories and viewpoints that make the Isle of Man so unique. I’m a proud young Manxman and want to give something back to the place where I’ve grown up.
‘The island has so much to offer, and I believe that by talking about it, I can help those individuals, businesses and ideas that deserve a bigger audience.’
‘What’s the Skeet?’ will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
The podcast can also be followed on Facebook and TikTok for the latest news.
If you would like to get in touch with Percy, you can contact him at [email protected] or call him on 07624 420721.