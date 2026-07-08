A domestic abuser who breached a protection order has been put on probation for 12 months.
Geoffrey Ronald Barber had previously been put on probation on April 14 after breaching a protection notice.
Despite that, the 39-year-old was arrested again on April 16.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, and impose a further probation period.
Magistrates revoked the April probation order and replaced it with a new one.
Barber, of Mona Terrace, Douglas, must also pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.