Part of one of the main roads into Douglas will be shut later this week, while Manx Utilities carries out work on a defective bit of pipework.
The road on Kewaigue Hill will close at 9.30am on Friday (July 10) until the evening of Sunday (July 12).
An MU spokesperson confirmed the work was being undertaken after an inspection of newly installed pipeline in the area: ‘During the final inspection and testing of the newly installed pipeline at Kewaigue Hill, an issue has been identified that requires remedial work before the scheme can be formally completed and brought into service.
‘All new Manx Utilities infrastructure undergoes a rigorous inspection and testing process before it is accepted from the contractor and brought into service.
‘As part of this process, a CCTV survey has identified a defect within the pipeline that must be rectified before the asset can be accepted and final handover can take place.
‘To allow this work to be carried out safely and efficiently, Kewaigue Hill (Castletown Road) will be closed from 9.30am on Friday, July 10 until the evening of Sunday, July 12, or earlier if the work is completed ahead of schedule.
‘The closure will commence after the morning peak period to minimise disruption for commuters travelling into Douglas. Access via the Old Castletown Road will remain available throughout the closure.
‘We appreciate that this additional closure will be frustrating for residents, businesses and road users.
‘However, completing these works now will ensure the defect is resolved before the pipeline is brought into service and will help avoid the risk of more significant disruption and costs in the future.