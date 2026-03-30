A popular dessert chainhas confirmed it will open a ‘Baby Gelatory’ in the south of the island this summer.
The exact location of the small store has yet to be confirmed, but Gelatory said the ‘baby is due’ in May this year.
The company also announced the news by posting a baby scan image on its social media pages, with the scan picture showing a small hut seemingly located near Port Erin beach.
A spokesperson for Gelatory said: ‘We’re having a baby! The stars have aligned and Gelatory is finally heading south.
‘Gelato and soft serve will be available every day throughout the summer until 9pm. We can’t wait and hope you share our excitement.’
Gelatory has proved a big success across the island with its existing three stores, with the business now set to offer its treats in the north, west, east and south.
Gelato is a traditional Italian frozen dessert similar to ice cream, but it contains less cream and fewer egg yolks, making it lower in fat.
The Isle of Man stores offer a variety of flavours as well as special weekend and seasonal treats.
News of the new Baby Gelatory has been well received, with a number of locals expressing their excitement on social media.
A Port Erin resident commented: ‘You are going to be amazing! This is exactly what Port Erin needs. I cannot wait and congratulations.’
Local business Port Erin Beach Huts added: ‘Congratulations! This is great news for Port Erin and it’s going to be a fabulous summer.’