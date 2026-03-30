A deemster has handed down a tougher sentence to a man who brought ketamine into the island as a deterrent amid concerns the drug is becoming a growing problem.
On Friday, he decided to give Samuel Ould a slightly longer sentence for importing ketamine to the island than he would for cannabis, even though both are class B drugs.
He said: ‘It seems clear to me ketamine is a more serious drug than cannabis. Cannabis sells for £20 a gramme while it is £40 for ketamine.
‘I think many of us are aware of celebrities who have died from ketamine in recent years.
‘We have had an increasing number of ketamine cases on the island. I have to decide whether to impose a deterrent sentence.’
The deemster said that while cannabis can be harmful, the damage done is largely limited to mental health, but ketamine has been linked to deaths and can damage organs.
‘Ketamine is a horse tranquilliser, for goodness sake,’ Deemster Cook added.
Ould, 23, of Liverpool, previously admitted importing ketamine, possession of ketamine with intent to supply and production of cannabis.
Sara-Jayne Dodge, prosecuting, told the court Ould was a foot passenger on the ferry from Heysham which arrived in Douglas on December 14 last year.
He was stopped by police officers, at which point he became very nervous.
Ms Dodge said: ‘The defendant said he was over here to visit a friend but then changed that to say he was visiting a cousin. He started shaking and was detained for a search.
‘A white plastic bag was found in his backpack and the defendant said it could be a sandwich or a burger.’
However, tests later revealed the white powder in the bag was 501.4g of ketamine worth between £20,000 and £25,000, alongside 2.2g of cannabis worth £44.
It was later discovered Ould was already on police bail in Merseyside for drugs offences.
Ms Dodge also supported the idea of handing down a deterrent sentence.
She told Deemster Cook: ‘I would urge you to impose a deterrent sentence. There is an increased demand and supply of ketamine. The risk is significantly higher for those taking ketamine than it is for those taking cannabis.’
In mitigation, advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin admitted ketamine is more harmful than cannabis but said it would be unfair to impose a deterrent sentence on her client, who played a lesser role in bringing drugs to the island.
She said Ould had no previous convictions and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
She added: ‘My client’s parents are incredibly supportive and he has expressed remorse. He is an intelligent young man who shines academically and was looking to study astrophysics at university.’
Deemster Cook decided to impose a deterrent sentence which is six months longer for ketamine than it would have been for cannabis.
Taking mitigation into account, Ould was jailed for 22 months for importing ketamine and was handed concurrent sentences for the other offences. He will also be excluded from the island for five years after his release.