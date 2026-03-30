Motorists have been urged not to panic buy fuel - after pumps ran dry of diesel over the weekend.
But new supplies are expected to be delivered today (Monday).
The impact of the escalating war in the Middle East has made itself felt in the Isle of Man for the first time.
Most forecourts had run out of diesel on Sunday, with some having earlier restricted purchases to £20 per customer.
Long queues gathered on Monday to get fuel at the EVF garage on Peel Road, which was still selling diesel at 140.9p, but also at the Milestone just up the road, where diesel is now priced at 185.9p following a fresh delivery at the weekend.
The situation appears to have been caused by drivers choosing to fill up in a bid to avoid looming price rises.
Motorists are urged to purchase fuel only if they are running extremely low.
Unleaded fuel remained fully stocked - although super unleaded was unavailable at some garages.
One oil tanker due to arrive in Peel on Friday sheltered from the bad weather off Port Soderick over the weekend.
A spokesperson for Ellan Vannin Fuels said: ‘Our tanker has been waiting to dock for three days but poor weather has prevented us from doing so.
‘We are hoping to unload today (March 30) as soon as conditions allow.
‘We understand this news may cause concern and we want to reassure our customers that we’re working with partners and suppliers to restore full operations as quickly as possible.’
The Manx government said it is monitoring the situation.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will be asked in the House of Keys tomorrow (Tuesday) about what contingency plans there are to address potentially significant increases in oil prices.
Manx Petroleum. Northern Fuels and Ellan Vannin Fuels have continued to deliver home heating fuel, although some limited the quantity.
Island Fuels posted that it had been ‘absolutely inundated’ with orders from its mobile fuel delivery van. It said it had delivered fuel to more than 100 vehicles over two days island-wide.
It is currently fully booked.
‘Obviously we do only have a limited amount of fuel remaining until the ship is discharged in coming days,’ it posted.