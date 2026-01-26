Ballakeenan Farm in Sulby marked the launch of its ‘Lambing Live’ sessions with a busy and eventful opening weekend, as visitors were given a front-row view of the realities of lambing during one of the most demanding periods of the farming calendar.
More than 30 lambs were born over the course of the weekend, including twin lambs that required bottle feeding after their mother developed subclinical mastitis - a condition carried over from the previous weaning season.
While removing lambs from their ewe is considered a last resort, the decision was made on welfare grounds, with the twins adapting quickly to bottle feeding and consuming nearly 1.5 litres of milk per day since.
The weekend also brought more challenging moments, as one lamb was rushed to Jane Callow Veterinary Practice after becoming seriously unwell shortly after birth.
Vets diagnosed a congenital abdominal wall defect, which required immediate surgery. Despite treatment and intensive care on the farm, the lamb sadly died.
Cold weather added further pressure, with a bitter easterly wind contributing to a case of hypothermia in another newborn lamb. The lamb was brought indoors to warm gradually and has since shown positive signs of recovery.
There was also a moment of humour during the busy weekend, as a little lamb was captured standing and balancing on the back of a larger sheep.
A spokesperson from Ballakeenan Farm commented: ‘Thank you to everyone who joined us for the launch weekend of Lambing Live.
‘It was busy, brilliant, muddy, noisy and full of tiny lamb chaos… exactly how we like it.’
The event will run from January 23 to March 13, following the success of a smaller pop-up version in early 2025.
To find out more about Lambing Live and to make bookings, you can visit https://www.ballakeenanfarm.co.uk/experiences/lambing-live