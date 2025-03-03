Preparations are in full swing for one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Manx calendar, as the Isle of Man Young Farmers put the finishing touches to their annual concerts.
With the first performance set for March 6, dress rehearsals are now underway for the four competing branches – Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Central - as they prepare to take to the Gaiety Theatre stage.
The Young Farmers' concerts are renowned for their sharp humour, offering a light-hearted and often merciless lampooning of local figures and events.
Every year, the four branches compete against each other to deliver the most entertaining and well-executed performance, with a panel of judges deciding the winner.
The event is so popular that some theatre-goers queue overnight at the Sea Terminal to secure tickets when they go on sale.
As part of the build-up to this year’s shows, the Isle of Man Young Farmers Club has been introducing key figures from each branch online.
On Sunday, the Eastern Young Farmers kicked off the dress rehearsals, with club chairwoman Lucy Corlett expressing her excitement ahead of the big event.
The 20-year-old keen horse rider said: ‘I remember watching the concert for years and couldn’t wait to join the Eastern club, so I joined as soon as I could when I was 10 years old.
‘I enjoy being involved in all Young Farmers events on and off the island.
‘It takes a huge effort to put on the concert, so I would like to thank everyone for their help and I wish all the clubs the best for three nights on the stage!’
Monday night saw the Northern Young Farmers take their turn on the rehearsal stage.
Their chairman, Connor Davidson, spoke about the pride he has in leading the branch into this year’s event.
The 24-year-old, who has worked at Northern Scrap Metals for the past nine years, said: ‘I’ve been an active member of Northern for five years and my favourite event on the Young Farmers calendar is the Blackpool AGM, which is fast approaching.
‘We enjoy meeting other like-minded Young Farmers from all over the country.
‘Although I’m not from a farming background, I thoroughly enjoy getting involved in all of the farming events and will try my hand at them all. I’ve learnt a lot of new skills and made friends for life whilst doing so.
‘I would like to thank everyone who has helped get Northern’s concert to the Gaiety stage this year. We have an amazing club with so many active members and I am incredibly proud to be the chairman. I wish all of the other three clubs the best of luck for the nights ahead!’
The concerts have received strong support from local businesses, with Isle of Man Creamery continuing as a sponsor and Davison’s joining as a new sponsor for 2025.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Young Farmers said: ‘We wouldn’t have a show without their support and we’re extremely grateful for their involvement.’