The Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) is once again urging islanders to think local when choosing their food, but not just at Easter, all year round.
The call comes after the four-day Easter weekend, a time when many across the island will have sat down to enjoy traditional meals featuring lamb and other seasonal produce.
In a message shared over the holiday period, the Union encouraged the public to back Manx farming by actively seeking out local produce when dining out or shopping.
Highlighting the quality of locally reared meat, the MNFU said: ‘Another great Easter tradition - Manx lamb.
‘All our Manx livestock is produced to extremely high welfare and environmental standards, living on lush green grass in the (very) fresh air of the beautiful UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
‘Manx lamb as a result is top-of-the-range quality and when you buy it you are assured of very short farm to fork journeys and great provenance, from traditional farms that prioritise welfare and protect the environment.
‘If that’s something you value then ask for it at your favourite restaurant or head to your local butchers and make sure it’s Manx.’
While Easter often shines a spotlight on local produce, the Union has long campaigned for greater support for the island’s farming sector throughout the year.
The MNFU, which represents the agricultural industry in the Isle of Man, continues to promote Manx produce and advocate for policies that support rural businesses and food security.
It has previously highlighted that only 6% of food consumed in the island is locally produced, a figure it believes must increase.
The Union has also called on government to ‘lead by example’ in its procurement policies, while urging supermarkets to dedicate more shelf space to Manx goods.
By choosing local, the MNFU says consumers can play a direct role in supporting farmers, reducing food miles and safeguarding the island’s agricultural future.