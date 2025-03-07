Manx Care is set to offer the flu vaccine to people who work with poultry following a reported increase in avian flu in the UK.
The health body is set to invite those who work with or handle poultry, but have not yet had a seasonal flu vaccine for winter, to book a vaccination before the end of this month.
The vaccine will also be offered to bird handlers, most specifically those undertaking bird culling.
The poultry workers will also be primarily those employed at, or regularly visiting, statutorily registered poultry units and poultry processing units.
There has not yet been any recent confirmed cases of bird flu in the Isle of Man, but the vaccine has been offered due to advice given from the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
A spokesperson from Manx Care commented: ‘The aim is to lower the risk of poultry workers getting both human and avian “bird” flu at the same time.
‘This will help prevent the creation of a new type of flu that spreads between people.
‘Bird flu is a virus that causes disease in birds, but there is potential that it can be passed to humans.
‘Poultry, pigeons and wild or migratory birds such as waterfowl, can become infected with the virus.
‘If there was an outbreak of bird flu, there’s a slight risk that those who work in close contact with poultry or birds could catch the bird flu virus.
‘If they get human seasonal flu at the same time, the two viruses could mix in their bodies to make a new type of flu virus.
‘A new flu virus produced in this way could potentially be very infectious and cause serious illness in people.’
Eligible people for the vaccine can book online at https://services.gov.im/vaccines-and-boosters/vaccines/opt-in-out, call the vaccination team on 822111 or email [email protected]