Government House welcomed hundreds of visitors as it took part in this year's Onchan Secret Gardens event earlier this month.
The event sees 14 secret gardens and locations open to the public, spanning all four corners of the village and the wider parish of Onchan to help raise valuable funds for two local charities - Sight Matters and Housing Matters.
Favourable weather helped attract people to the annual event, with visitors exploring a number of private and public gardens across the village, including the grounds of Government House.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer met visitors throughout the weekend, many of whom were visiting Government House and its gardens for the first time.
The estate extends to more than 12 hectares and includes formal lawns and flowerbeds, kitchen gardens, a rose garden, woodland walks and a range of other landscaped areas. Visitors were also able to see two recently installed beehives located within the grounds.
On the Sunday, entertainment was provided by Onchan Silver Band, while refreshments were available from ‘Care for a Drink’, the coffee and snack van operated by Hospice Isle of Man.
More than £1,600 was raised through a barbecue, with organisers thanking local suppliers Robinson's Fresh Foods and butchers Harrison and Garrett for their support in providing supplies.
A raffle also generated more than £800 for the charities, with thanks being extended to Kevin Noble from Tesco Lake Road for donating a hamper containing a selection of food and refreshments.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘Special thanks go to our amazing friends from Onchan Rotary Club, who assisted with car parking, and to Janice and George from St John Ambulance Isle of Man, who were there just in case.
‘The biggest thanks must go to the wonderful Manx public, who helped raise just short of £10,000 for the two nominated charities in this lovely local event.’