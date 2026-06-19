Pippa Lovell has joined the team at Little Diamonds on Demesne Road as the nursery embarks on an ambitious project to create one of the island’s most sustainable and nutritious early years food programmes.
The appointment coincides with the development of a two-thirds of an acre kitchen garden at the home of owners Peter Halpin and Karen Hanly, where the nursery plans to grow a wide range of seasonal vegetables, salads, herbs and soft fruit.
Alongside fruit harvested from the orchard there, the produce will provide ingredients for meals prepared daily by Pippa for the nursery’s children.
For Peter and Karen, the project has been years in the making.
They said: ‘Four years ago, we planted an orchard at our home with the hope that one day the fruit could be enjoyed by the children at Little Diamonds.
‘Watching that orchard mature has inspired us to think even bigger. The kitchen garden is the next stage of that journey.
‘We don’t just want to feed children healthy food - we want them to understand where it comes from, how it’s grown and why caring for the environment matters.’
Pippa Lovell is best known on the island for her Port Erin venture ‘Versa’, a restaurant built around 100% Manx produce. She has also worked at Studio Umami in Ramsey and appeared on BBC series ‘MasterChef: The Professionals’ in 2024.
Following global travels working alongside world-class chefs, and with a passion for speaking internationally about sustainability and foraging, she believes the project offers children a unique opportunity to develop a lifelong appreciation of food and nature.
‘Children are naturally curious,’ said Pippa.
‘When they plant a seed, care for it, and then see it transformed into a meal they’ve helped to grow, food becomes much more meaningful. It’s an incredible way to encourage healthy eating and a respect for the natural world.’
The kitchen garden will become an extension of the nursery’s learning environment.
Children will regularly visit the site not only to see crops growing through the seasons, but also to meet the couple’s chickens and take part in outdoor cooking sessions. As produce is harvested, it will make its way into the nursery kitchen, where Pippa will create fresh, balanced meals designed specifically for young children.
The nursery said the project also reflects its commitment to sustainability by reducing food miles and teaching children the importance of seasonal eating and caring for the environment.
For Peter and Karen, the goal has always been about more than food.
‘We believe healthy eating starts with understanding food.
‘If children can experience growing vegetables, picking fruit, tasting herbs straight from the garden and enjoying meals made with ingredients they’ve helped to nurture, we’re giving them memories and habits that can last a lifetime.’