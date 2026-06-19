An island firm has marked its 80th anniversary with a Market Close Ceremony at the London Stock Exchange.
Founded on June 3, 1946, Ramsey Crookall is the island’s longest-established independent firm of stockbrokers and investment managers.
The milestone was recognised with the ceremony earlier this month, which brought together clients, colleagues, business partners and friends of the firm at the heart of one of the world's leading financial centres.
Chairman Neal Crookall, who joined the family business in 1959, gained experience as a ‘blue button’ on the floor of the Exchange in 1961 and has devoted more than 65 years of service to the company.
In 2013, he received the prestigious City of London Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the investment industry.
He said: ‘A firm like ours does not last 80 years without the support of loyal clients, dedicated colleagues, trusted advisers, family and friends.
‘It is important on this occasion to recognise all those who have helped build Ramsey Crookall over the decades and those who continue to carry it forward today. My father would be immensely proud to see the firm recognised at the London Stock Exchange in its 80th year.’
Today, Ramsey Crookall serves more than 5,000 clients across more than 100 jurisdictions and is responsible for £2.7 billion in assets.
During 2025 alone, the firm executed more than 190,000 trades and dealt in 21 different currencies, reflecting the global nature of its client base and operations.
Speaking at the event, chief executive officer Joanna Crookall said: ‘Today is not only a celebration of our history, but also of responsibility. Responsibility to our clients, our colleagues, our stakeholders, the community, and the generations to come who will carry the business forward."
She continued: ‘As a family business, we have always believed in the strength of long-term relationships.
‘Family businesses have particular qualities: trust, loyalty, strong values, long-term purpose, agility and resilience. When your name is above the door, every decision carries a personal responsibility.’
Over recent years, Ramsey Crookall has supported 88 charities, community organisations, clubs, cultural initiatives and local causes through donations and sponsorships across the island.
The occasion also provided an opportunity to recognise the firm's continued success at the recent City of London Wealth Management Awards.
Ramsey Crookall has been named Regional Wealth Manager of the Year for North West England for eight consecutive years, an achievement determined through votes cast by clients.
Joanna added: ‘It has been a privilege to play my part in the development and custodianship of the business over the past four decades. I am proud of the values we continue to uphold, and especially proud to see the fourth generation now coming through.’
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!