A total of 20 products created in the Isle of Man have been honoured at the world’s largest food and drink awards.
They include a unique flavour of packaged popcorn and a delicious chorizo created using Manx Loaghtan - both of which were given the coveted three stars at the Great Taste Awards 2024.
According to organisers, the Great Taste Awards are the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards.
They are organised by the Guild of Fine Food who are based in London and Dorset.
Each year, producers put forward thousands of products in the hope of winning the coveted Great Taste Awards seal of approval.
Entries are judged by more than 400 food and drink experts annually.
According to organisers, all food and drink products entered into the Great Taste Awards must go through a rigorous judging process with entries passing through teams of judges.
Products deemed to be of a high enough standard by judges will be given a one, two or three-star rating - three being the highest possible rating and one only given to ‘extraordinarily tasty’.
As well as bragging rights, businesses that do receive a Great Taste Award rating are afforded the honour of proudly displaying their star or stars on the packaging of their products and in marketing materials.
Leading the Manx charge at this year’s awards was PopCornaa - a gourmet popcorn maker in Ballasalla.
The firm is one of two island businesses whose product received the coveted three stars at the 2024 Great Taste Awards.
Judges were wowed by the PopCornaa’s vegan seaweed, wasabi and soy flavoured popcorn product.
Owner, Emily Tse, said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to receive a three star rating for what the judges called an innovative and thoroughly enjoyable flavour combination.
‘Entering the market with a bold new take on a humble snack was a huge risk, but I believed deep down that the market was ripe for contemporary inspiration, evolving the traditional, commercially produced popped corn snack into something that’s magical with every bite.
‘This award is inspirational and ignites my passion to continue pushing hard for what I believe in.’
Ballacosnahan Farm in Patrick was also given the top rating for its coveted Manx Loaghtan chorizo.
In total, 10 Isle of Man food and drink producers walked away with a globally recognised star rating for their products.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment Food and Agriculture, said: ‘It is fantastic to see so many local producers do so well.
‘The awards provide a quality benchmark for the industry and raise the profile of winning products to new audiences around the world.’
Below is the full list of Isle of Man products, who produced them and what rating they were given in the 2024 Great Taste Awards:
Three Star
- Ballacosnahan Farm - Manx Loaghtan chorizo
- PopCornaa - Vegan seaweed, wasabi and soy popcorn
Two Star
- PopCornaa - Caramel popcorn
- Ballacosnahan Farm – Chorizo and Manx Loaghtan salami
- Isle of Man Meats - Sirloin roasting joint
- Red Mie - Manx Loaghtan merguez sausage
- Isle of Man Salt Co - Salted caramel sauce
One Star
- PopCornaa - Chocolate orange popcorn, vegan caramel popcorn
- Choccy Piccy - Dark hot choccy blend
- Lush Bakes - Elna’s lush-free cinnamon rusks and Elna’s Milk Tart Rusk
- Isle of Man Meats - Antibiotic free Loin of pork, shoulder of lamb
- Paddys Hooked on Fish/Robinsons - Manx beetroot smoked seatrout
- Andreas Meat Company - Manx dragon sausages and Manx spicy Cumberland sausages
- Okells Brewery - Okells NECTAR
- Red Mie - Original hot sauce