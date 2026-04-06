There’s a growing argument with my friends and family that perhaps I shouldn’t be eating out quite so often ‘for journalistic purposes’, particularly as my waistline begins to tell its own story.
But when repeated recommendations start piling up about a roast dinner that simply has to be tried, professional duty calls… and who am I to ignore that?
So, on a recent Sunday, I made the now all-too-familiar journey south to Castletown with one clear objective: finally sample the much-hyped roast at Smoky Sam’s.
Now, I’ve visited before, and like many, I’ve usually been lured in by the wider menu, which is packed with bold, smoky flavours and genuinely standout dishes. But this trip was different. This time, there would be no distractions. This was all about the roast.
Seated inside for a cosy change from previous visits, I was immediately faced with the kind of dilemma you want from a Sunday dinner: what meat do I choose? Beef? Pork? Turkey?
The internal debate didn’t last long, however, as co-owner Nicole came to the rescue with what can only be described as the best news I’d heard all week, you can choose more than one.
Music to my ears.
While the oak-smoked turkey came highly recommended, I simply couldn’t turn down two options that had been calling my name from the outset: the Texas-style beef brisket and the BBQ pork belly.
The latter, an eight-hour cherry wood smoked cut served with apple purée and, brilliantly, a Yorkshire pudding, sounded too good to pass up.
And when the plate arrived, it did not disappoint.
In fact, ‘plate’ might be underselling it. This was a feast.
The brisket was rich, tender and packed with deep, smoky flavour, everything you’d hope for and more.
The pork belly was equally impressive, perfectly cooked with a melt-in-the-mouth texture and just the right balance of sweetness from the apple purée.
But a great roast is about more than just the meat, and Smoky Sam’s delivers across the board.
The roast potatoes were spot on: crisp on the outside, fluffy in the middle.
Mustard carrots brought a surprising punch of flavour, genuinely some of the best I can remember.
Maple glazed parsnips, which I’ll admit I don’t usually gravitate towards, were a revelation. There I was, happily working through them without hesitation.
Creamy leeks lived up to their name, the cauliflower cheese, made with Manx vintage cheddar, was indulgent in all the right ways, and the seasonal greens added a welcome freshness to balance it all out.
Then there was the Yorkshire pudding. Large, golden and perfectly structured, ideal for mopping up what can only be described as exceptional gravy.
All of this was washed down with Bushy’s Norseman, rounding off what had become a seriously memorable meal.
Smoky Sam’s has now been part of the Castletown food scene for just over a year, having opened in February 2025, and it’s safe to say it has more than earned its reputation.
Locally sourced ingredients, a warm and welcoming setting, and service that genuinely stands out all combine to create something special.
And as for that roast?
I don’t say this lightly, and I apologise in advance to my mum, but it’s the best I’ve had in the island.