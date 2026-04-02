Ramsey Crookall, the Douglas-based independent firm of stockbrokers and investment managers, has announced the promotion of two senior team members.
Dean Whitty has been appointed head of investments, and Rachael Bajard has been appointed head of business development.
The Athol Street firm says these dual promotions demonstrate its commitment to investing in its people and strengthening its leadership as it plans for the future.
Detailing the appointments, a Ramsey Crookall spokesperson said: ‘Dean joined Ramsey Crookall in 2015 and, over the past decade, has gained a thorough understanding of the firm's clients, its investment philosophy, and the values that have distinguished Ramsey Crookall for more than 80 years.
‘In his new role as head of investments, he will oversee the firm's investment department, building on the solid foundations already established whie further enhancing the firm's service offerings to ensure clients continue to benefit from the company’s long-standing personalised, long-term investment management service for which it is renowned.
‘Rachael joined Ramsey Crookall in 2022 as a senior investment manager.
‘Now, as head of business development, she will be combining her investment management responsibilities with her broad experience in commercial and client relationship growth.
‘Her focus will now be on identifying new opportunities and expanding existing relationships through close collaboration with the firm's clients and contacts, both locally and internationally.’
Commenting on the appointments, chief executive Joanna Crookall said: ‘Dean and Rachael embody exactly the qualities that have made Ramsey Crookall what it is today: integrity, dedication, and a genuine commitment to our clients.
‘These promotions are a statement of intent. We have an exceptional team, and I am excited about what we can achieve together in the years ahead.’
Dean said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity to head our investment department going forward. It’s a privilege to be part of a business with such a rich history and a reputation for long-term, multi-generational client relationships. I'm looking forward to building on that success alongside Rachael and the wider team.’
Rachael Bajard added: ‘I'm delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time for Ramsey Crookall.
‘My focus will be on deepening our existing relationships while actively developing new business connections, ensuring we continue to grow and support our clients both locally and further afield.’
- Ramsey Crookall was founded in 1946, making it the Isle of Man's longest-established independent firm of stockbrokers and investment managers.
Established by Ramsey Crookall and Brian McMeekin, the firm began trading from Athol Street in Douglas and has grown steadily over eight decades into a respected multi-generational business.
Its history reflects a consistent commitment to independence, personal service, and long-term client relationships, with many families remaining clients across generations.
In 2026, the firm marks its 80th year in business, managing in excess of £2.5 billion in assets under administration and serving clients across more than 100 locations worldwide.
The firm is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.