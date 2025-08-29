Primary school children occasionally received ice cream as part of their lunches, but that option has now been removed with the introduction of new menus for the 2025/26 academic year.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) has confirmed the shake-up will dramatically increase the amount of fresh Manx produce on plates while slashing the amount of ultra-processed food (UPF).
According to the department, the share of UPF in meals has been cut from 51.5% in 2024/25 to just 5.3% this year.
Meanwhile, locally sourced ingredients have risen from 6.2% to almost 25%.
The changes were calculated using the internationally recognised NOVA scale, which classifies foods according to the level of processing.
Thousands of pupils across the island’s 31 primary schools will see immediate changes, with new dishes including sweet potato and coconut curry, roast Manx pork, and freshly prepared pasta bakes, alongside expanded salad selections.
Traditional desserts such as ice cream and sponge puddings have been replaced largely by fruit and whole Manx milk.
But Davison’s Ice Cream owner Greig Davison said he was disappointed by the move after more than 15 years of supplying schools.
Writing on Facebook, he questioned the decision to categorise ice cream as an ultra-processed food.
‘So I wonder how many MHKs will now stop eating our ice cream after they voted to remove it from the new school menus (where it’s been an option for 15+ years) and have now deemed it as an ultra-high processed food because it has to go through a pasteurisation process, to kill off any bacteria in the product, and a freezing process to make it into ice cream,’ he said.
‘And before anyone mutters high in sugars, our product is actually quite low in sugar for an ice cream and over 70% of it is made up of milk and cream – which apparently must be good for kids seeing as the new menu has it as the dessert option.’
He added: ‘The schools use around 6,000 litres of ice cream a year, which isn’t a huge amount in the grand scheme of things, but by taking away products that they now deem as highly processed, because they have to go through a process to be produced, is just mad as it’ll lead to a lot of hungry children.
‘Good luck teachers as I know what my two are like when they’re hangry.’
Education Minister Daphne Caine MHK has defended the changes, insisting they would benefit pupils’ long-term health.
‘We are pleased to offer this menu, which gives children the healthy start they deserve,’ she said.
By reducing ultra-processed food, the government better supports children’s long-term health and promotes healthy eating habits.
‘Meals will continue to be made on-island, supporting local jobs and reducing the carbon footprint. Food waste will be monitored in every school to ensure continuous menu improvement.’
Meals remain priced at £2.55, with free school meals available to eligible families. Around 3,100 meals are served each weekday across the island’s primaries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.