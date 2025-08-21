Ballakermeen High School recently held a wellbeing week for staff, raising £300 for two local charities.
Organised by teacher Victoria Bevan, the programme aimed to support staff wellbeing while fundraising for Edspace and Isle of Man Samaritans.
Activities included mindfulness sessions, chair yoga, pickleball, swimming, and fitness classes. Workshops were provided by Mission IOM, Activ8 and mindfulness coach Mike Kewley. Staff also took part in mystery team-building activities.
Talks from Edspace and the Isle of Man Samaritans highlighted the work of the charities, while a session with Rob from Rehvolution encouraged staff to reflect on their approach to education.
Healthy snacks were donated by Paws and Tails and Artisan Platters, with contributions from Freshly Squeezed, Mrs Whittam, and James Tate from the school kitchen. Align 4 Life also offered spinal posture checks during the week.
Ms Bevan said: ‘The aim of this week was to give our staff time to breathe, reflect, and remember the importance of looking after themselves, not just as professionals, but as people. Our teachers give so much throughout the year, and this was a chance to give back to them. The response was overwhelming, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved together.’
Funds raised will be split equally between Edspace and the Isle of Man Samaritans.