The agreement secures progress across a number of key areas and establishes a formal framework for continued dialogue on wider issues of importance to school leaders.
As a result, industrial action planned by NAHT members for the start of the new school year in September has been withdrawn.
The dispute followed months of unresolved negotiations during which NAHT raised serious concerns about the department’s handling of disciplinary procedures and the treatment of union representatives.
The union said its members, including head teachers and deputy head teachers across the island, had voted in favour of action in a formal postal ballot that opened on July 7 and closed on August 11.
NAHT had set out four principal grievances: alleged victimisation of members and officials; repeated breaches of the Fairness at Work Policy; misuse of disciplinary procedures; and breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Servants. Those issues formed the core of talks that ultimately produced the settlement.
Both NAHT and DESC welcomed the outcome and described the negotiations as constructive.
DESC reaffirmed its commitment to working positively with NAHT, other unions and school leaders to address the matters raised and to build on the progress secured by the agreement. MIRS acted as an independent facilitator during discussions.
The settlement is billed as a practical step forward that avoids disruption to pupils and families at the start of term while also creating a mechanism to tackle ongoing concerns.
NAHT represents school leaders across England, Wales and the Crown Dependencies, and its withdrawal of planned action will ensure that leadership teams can focus on preparing schools for the new academic year.
Further details of the agreement and any follow-up arrangements are expected to be shared with members and school communities in due course.