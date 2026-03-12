A Douglas chip shop has introduced a cheaper alternative to cod after rising prices began affecting the cost of the popular takeaway staple.
The Terrace Chippy has added hake to its menu in an effort to offer customers a more affordable option alongside traditional favourites such as cod and haddock.
Owner Mark Handley said the decision was made to give customers greater choice while maintaining the quality they expect: ‘We wanted to provide another option for people who still want good-quality fish without having to pay the higher price that cod has reached.’
The increase in cod prices has been largely driven by supply issues affecting fish and chip shops across the British Isles.
Many businesses traditionally source cod from Russian fishing vessels operating in the Barents Sea off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia.
However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, seafood imports were significantly disrupted. Sanctions placed on major Russian fishing companies, including Norebo and Murman Seafood, have pushed supplier prices higher.
Another factor affecting availability is the annual catch limit set by Russia and Norway in the Barents Sea. The quota restricts how much cod can be harvested each year in order to protect fish stocks, which further influences supply and pricing.
Steadily since 2022, The Terrace have had to continue to increase the price of their fish because of these factors - making it unaffordable for some.
Hake is a mild-flavoured, white-fleshed fish from the cod family. It is known for its delicate texture and high nutritional value, making it a popular alternative in many seafood dishes.
However, customers picking up hake from the Terrace can still expect the traditional fish and chip shop experience - complete with the familiar crispy batter.
Mr Handley has been running the family business for decades, having taken over from his father, John Handley.
Currently hake is on sale in the takeaway for £7.10, with cod being sold at £8.20.
It will also be on sale in the diner in its ‘Value meal’ range for £13.80, which comes with a choice of chips or jacket potato, with the option of a side as well.
It is expected to stay available until the TT, after which the family will decide whether to keep it on the menu permanently depending on customer demand.
The Terrace Chippy is one of three chip shops operated by the Handley family. Mr Handley also runs the Islander, while his sister Charlotte Blackburn operates Port Erin Chippy & Diner.
Hake will remain on the menu on a trial basis at each venue while the business gauges customer feedback.
Several other chippies in the island have also began to sell hake because of price increases, such as Port Jack Chippy and New Cod on the Block in Onchan Precinct.
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