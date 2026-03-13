Hospitality businesses in the west of the island say they have seen a noticeable drop in trade since the start of the ongoing bus drivers’ strike.
Pubs, bars and restaurants in Peel say the disruption to public transport appears to be discouraging some people from heading out, with fewer evening buses leaving the town during strike days.
The island’s only micropub, the Miller’s T’Ale in Michael Street, says takings fell sharply last weekend.
Owner Charles Miller said the business was down almost half on one of its busiest nights.
He said: ‘We were down 49% on Saturday and 35% on Friday. Town was very quiet.’
Mr Miller believes the disruption to bus services is playing a significant role, with people either driving instead of using public transport and therefore not drinking, or deciding not to go out at all.
During strike days the last bus from Peel to Douglas has been leaving at around 6pm, much earlier than usual, making it difficult for visitors from other parts of the island to travel home later in the evening.
Mr Miller said: ‘I think government negotiators and Unite now need to realise they are damaging the economy with their disagreement.
‘If the strike continues through March I won’t be getting paid and I’ll have to start putting off paying suppliers. That’s all damaging to the Manx economy.’
Elsewhere in Peel, other businesses say they have also noticed the effects.
The owners of the Marine on Shore Road say the strike action by members of Unite the Union has had a clear impact on hospitality trade in the town.
However, the Peveril says it has remained busy, with many regular customers and Peel residents continuing to support the pub.
Mike Wade, who runs the popular Black Dog Oven on East Quay, said the biggest impact was felt during the first weekend of the strikes.
He said: ‘The first night was definitely quiet. Peel as a whole was quiet and you could see a lot of people simply hadn’t come out.
‘That was the most noticeable night.’
However, he believes many customers have since adapted by making alternative arrangements.
‘The week after we were absolutely fine. I think people were more in tune with what was happening and made different plans,’ he said.
‘The Peel community is good at supporting local places.’
The disruption comes as a third round of strike action by bus drivers gets underway amid an ongoing dispute between the Department of Infrastructure and Unite the Union.
Speaking in the House of Keys earlier this week, the DoI’s political member Joney Faragher said the two sides remain ‘a long way apart’ in negotiations over pay and drivers’ terms and conditions.
Government has confirmed it made a further pay offer at the end of last week which it says would give drivers an average of £1,180 on top of the standard pay award – roughly a seven per cent increase this year.
Industrial action began with a 10-day walkout between February 22 and March 3, causing widespread disruption across the island.
Further strike dates have already been announced for March 13 to 17, March 20 to 24 and March 27 to 31, meaning disruption, and its knock-on effects for businesses, could continue over the coming weeks unless an agreement is reached.