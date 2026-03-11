A Douglas teenager has been put on probation for a year for drug dealing.
Nineteen-year-old Logan Ryan Ellwood admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
We previously reported that Ellwood was arrested after police analysed a mobile phone belonging to someone else.
Snapchat messages were found, with conversations including: ‘You want a hen for 40?’
‘A hen’ refers to Henry the Eighth, with the message said to mean an eighth of an ounce for £40.
Ellwood, who lives at Lheannag Park, entered a basis of plea, which was accepted by the prosecution, admitting to supplying close associates and friends.
A probation report said that the defendant had been on bail for a significant time while investigations were ongoing, and there had been no further incidents.
The report said that Ellwood had been supplying small amounts, mainly to friends, and had not realised how serious the matter was.
He said that he had mainly sold the drug to pay for his own cannabis.
The report described Ellwood as a very polite and nice young man, who was immature with a poor awareness of consequences.
He said that he had now moved away from previous associates and was mixing with a more positive friendship group.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that, like many young males who appear in court, her client lacked maturity and needed to work on his thinking skills.
Ms Myerscough said that Ellwood had a tremendous amount of support from his mother, who was in court to support him.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she had noted the supply had mainly been to friends, but added: ‘It is still a drug trafficking offence over a long period.’
She also ordered prosecution costs of £125, which will be paid at a rate of £10 per week.