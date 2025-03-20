Sam and Jess said they made the ‘difficult decision’ to leave Rum Baba’s due to rising costs and the evolving challenges within the hospitality industry.
The restaurant, located on Parliament Street, has become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike, offering a vibrant menu of small plates and cocktails.
In a heartfelt post on social media, the owners expressed their sadness at the decision but explained that rising costs and the evolving challenges within the hospitality industry had made it increasingly difficult to continue.
‘This isn’t a post we ever thought we’d be making, but after much consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to sell Rum Babas,’ the announcement read.
‘As newcomers to an ever-challenging industry, the rising costs and changing landscape have led us to feel that now is the right time to move on.’
The restaurant, which has been a passion project for the couple, has garnered a loyal following since its opening.
Sam and Jess shared their gratitude for the community's support, acknowledging the hard work of their staff and the customers who helped make the venue a success.
‘Rum Baba’s has been our passion, and we’re incredibly grateful for the amazing support from our customers, staff, and community.
‘It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re proud of what we’ve built together,’ they added.
Despite the bittersweet decision, the owners are optimistic about the future of the business, describing the sale as a fantastic opportunity for the next owner.
The restaurant, which has a fully equipped 50-seat capacity, is described as ‘pre-TT ready’ and is located in a prime main street spot.
For those interested in stepping into the shoes of the current owners, the restaurant is now available for purchase, with more details available on request.