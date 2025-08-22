A campaign to remind landowners of their responsibilities to manage their trees has been launched by the Department of Infrastructure.
The Isle of Man has 688 miles of highways and 600 miles of public rights of way.
Trees lining these routes add beauty and support wildlife but when they become overgrown or neglected, they can cause damage, create obstructions and lead to safety risks for pedestrians and vehicles.
Guidance for landowners is clear. They should:
Keep branches trimmed to at least 5.3m (17.4ft) above roads and 2.4m (8ft) above footways
- Remove dead, diseased or dangerous trees and growth
- Prevent trees from blocking signs, lights or drainage
- Manage invasive species and clear fallen leaves or fruit
- Regularly check and maintain their trees
- Seek professional advice if unsure
- Make sure their insurance covers tree-related risks
- Follow all permit and legal requirements, including the Tree Preservation Act 1993.
Where landowners fail to act, the Department of Infrastructure may serve notice and, if necessary, carry out the work itself — recovering costs from landowners and issuing fines of up to £5,000.
Minister for Infrastructure Michelle Haywood MHK said: ‘The issue of trees or branches falling onto the highway is a very serious one.
‘It’s vital that landowners know and understand their responsibilities. They must act when they suspect something is wrong.’
The campaign’s slogan is ‘Cut the risk – trim your trees’ with adverts being used to raise awareness over the coming weeks.
More information is available online at https://www.gov.im/trimyourtrees and leaflets are being distributed to many landowners to explain their responsibilities.
Landowners must comply with any permit requirements and other provisions of the Tree Preservation Act 1993.
The Department of Infrastructure can be contacted by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 850000.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture can be contacted by emailing [email protected] or telephoning 695701.