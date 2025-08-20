Manx Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that the contingency qualifying session proposed for Wednesday afternoon will not be used.
After disruption to Monday and Tuesday evening’s sessions it had been conjected that this afternoon’s proposed session between 12.30pm and 4.30pm could be used.
However, MGP and Classic TT bosses have now confirmed that the only road closures today will be the scheduled session this evening.
Roads will close around the Mountain Course at 6pm and are due to open no later than 9pm as the Classic TT bikes get their first taste of action of the week.
Formula 1 Classic and Lightweight Classic machines will begin their session at 6.30pm, with the Lightweight Classic/Historic Senior/Historic Junior competitors following at 7.20pm.