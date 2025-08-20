Julie Marie Corkish, who was nearly twice the legal limit, left the car where it was, but was arrested at a friend’s home nearby.
The 58-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on August 19, entering a guilty plea, and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police received a 999 call on August 3, at 9.09pm, reporting that a drunk driver had hit a vehicle on West Quay in Ramsey.
The other vehicle then hit a bench, which some people were on, forcing them to move.
Officers located Corkish at a friend’s address, nearby.
As she was arrested, she asked police: ‘How’s my car by the way?’
At police headquarters, Corkish, who lives at Queen’s Pier Road, took a breathalyser test which produced a reading of 69, almost double the 35 limit.
CCTV footage captured the incident and showed the defendant in her Renault Captur, stopping outside the Trafalgar pub.
She tried to park but collided with the parked car, causing that vehicle to jump back and hit the bench.
Corkish was then seen getting out and unsteady on her feet as she left.
He said that his client had been at home drinking wine, when a friend called and asked her to drop off some food.
Corkish had initially said that she couldn’t, but had then decided to drive.
The defendant agreed to pay the fine, plus prosecution costs of £125, at a rate of £100 per month.