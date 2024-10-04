The Isle of Man Government has launched a new initiative to support local food and drink producers.
It comes after this year’s Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, which was a popular fixture on the island’s events calendar, was called off in June.
Organisers from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) stated in an email to participants: ‘After careful consideration, we have chosen not to proceed with the festival this year.’
In its place, a new event aimed at connecting award-winning Manx producers with buyers and restaurateurs was held last month at Douglas Market Hall.
The exclusive 'Meet Your Producer' event saw around two dozen exhibitors showcasing products ranging from dairy and drinks to meats and seafood, to about 35 businesses, including major retailers Tesco and Co-op.
This event, organised in collaboration between DEFA and the Department for Enterprise (DfE), is part of a wider effort to diversify support for local producers, ensuring they can access new markets.
Political member for DEFA, Claire Christian MHK, said: ‘This event is just one of the new ways we are supporting our fantastic producers to ensure that they have fresh opportunities to connect with new markets’.
Tim Johnston, Minister for Enterprise, added: ‘The launch of this event reflects our new, collaborative approach to driving economic growth for local food and drink producers.
‘By working together, we're able to provide meaningful support that delivers real value to this important sector.’
A working group has also been formed to plan future initiatives for 2025 and beyond.
The cancellation of the Food and Drink Festival was a disappointment to many who looked forward to it as an annual celebration, and a number of businesses expressed their dismay at the shock cancellation.
Nina Cooper, of Chocolates of Man, previously told Isle of Man Today that local producers she had spoken to were ‘unhappy, very upset and disappointed’ by the decision to cancel the event and insisted there had been no consultation.
But Clare Barber defended the decision by her department at the time, stating that not enough businesses benefited from the event.