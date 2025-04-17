A new digital platform designed to promote restaurants and hospitality venues across the Isle of Man has launched this month.
Named Dazzler, the free-to-use website lists more than 250 food and drink businesses, including cafés, pubs, takeaways, and restaurants.
Developed by a team on the Isle of Man, the initiative aims to provide greater visibility for the island’s hospitality businesses while offering a user-friendly tool for both residents and visitors.
The platform allows users to search businesses by location, cuisine, dietary requirements, accessibility features and services such as delivery, discounts, and pet-friendly policies.
Food and drink firms can also be filtered by features such as disabled toilets, sports TV or cocktail menus.
Dazzler’s business development manager, Massimo Formby, said the goal was to help address a lack of awareness about the range of dining options available across the Isle of Man.
‘The Isle of Man is home to an incredible variety of venues, but many are still flying under the radar,’ he said.
‘We wanted to create something that’s useful for locals and tourists, and also helps businesses connect with a wider audience.’
The launch follows a period of ongoing challenges for the island’s hospitality sector, which has seen a number of closures over the past two years.
The team behind Dazzler say they visited nearly every venue listed - more than 250 in total - to speak directly with their owners and staff members.
Their aim was to better understand the industry’s needs and ensure the platform reflected the variety and accessibility of the island’s food scene.
There is no charge for businesses to be included, and owners are encouraged to update their listings or add features such as menus and photos.