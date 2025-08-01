A new set of stamps celebrating Manx farming was officially launched at the Southern Agricultural Show last month.
The collection, issued by Isle of Man Post Office, supports the work of the Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU), the Greener Grass MNFU Wellbeing scheme and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.
Designed by local animal portrait artist Yolande Alberts, the stamps feature images of farm animals found on the island. They were displayed at both the Southern and Royal Manx Agricultural Shows, alongside a stamp-themed treasure hunt run by the MNFU and opportunities to meet the artist.
The MNFU said the stamps highlight the importance of local farming and its contribution to the Island’s landscape, food production and environment.
‘The Island’s two agricultural shows have long been the focal point for the agricultural industry, providing opportunity to showcase local agriculture and food,’ said MNFU General Secretary Sarah Comish. ‘It is great to have this set of stamps to further support our work.’
MNFU President Ean Parsons said: ‘We are delighted that Isle of Man Post Office has been keen to recognise Manx agriculture with this summer issue of stamps. The artwork beautifully captures some unique images of the different types of stock on the Island.’
He added: ‘High welfare and health standards for all of our farmed animals is a priority for Manx farmers along with protecting the environment.’
Artist Yolande Alberts said she was pleased to contribute to the project. ‘These stamps celebrate free range farming on our beautiful Island and highlight the amazing work the MNFU is doing for our farmers and farming,’ she said.
Maxine Cannon, General Manager of Stamps and Coins at Isle of Man Post Office, said: ‘It’s fitting to know that this issue supports the ongoing work of the Manx National Farmers’ Union and the crucial work of the Greener Grass MNFU Wellbeing scheme and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.’
The stamp issue reflects the diversity of farming on the Island, from traditional small-scale methods to modern sustainable practices.
Historically, Manx farming relied on hardy native breeds and natural techniques, such as rotating livestock on shared grazing land. Today, farms use grass-based systems, rotational grazing and local grain feed, with production focused on beef, lamb and dairy.
Manx Loaghtan sheep remain a feature of the landscape, while upland areas support blackface flocks that are ‘hefted’ to the land. Farms continue to use sheepdogs to manage flocks, and many now employ herd management software and advanced milking systems.
The Island’s farming sector also incorporates wildlife conservation, with hedgerows, small fields and mixed production supporting local biodiversity. A Manx dairy farm recently won the Farming & Wildlife Advisory Group’s Silver Lapwing Award in recognition of its environmental practices.
The stamp issue was released on 25 July 2025 and is available as a Set, First Day Cover and Presentation Pack from all Isle of Man Post Office branches and online.