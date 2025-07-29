Months after a quiet old man took his final walk along the tramlines, the dog who never left his side is still walking too - thanks to an incredible outpouring of kindness from the Manx community, and the tireless work of one woman and her small team.
Gem, a gentle Staffy-Labrador cross, was a familiar sight to dog walkers around the island, always faithfully plodding alongside her elderly owner.
Among those who met the pair was Sue Moffitt.
‘He said he was going into hospital,’ Sue recalled. ‘He mentioned neighbours might take Gem, but I said, “No – I’ll do it properly”’.
Tragically, the gentleman passed away that Christmas, leaving no known family to care for Gem.
Sue stepped in once again, and later her sister, Shirley Waddicor and her partner Boosh Kerruish, who live in Sulby, offered the loving dog a permanent home.
But when Gem began limping badly on her back leg, a vet confirmed a torn cruciate ligament – and the operation would cost £5,000.
‘We were devastated,’ said Shirley. ‘We didn’t know how we were going to manage it. I even said I’d sell my car.’
It was then she turned to Anita Williams, better known to many islanders as Anita Aid, the woman behind the Animals in Distress IOM Facebook group – a not-for-profit community support network that helps pet owners with vet bills, food and practical support.
What happened next left Shirley speechless.
Within six days of Anita sharing Gem’s story, hundreds of islanders had come together to raise the full amount.
Donations poured in through auctions, raffles, and kind-hearted gestures. Items included hampers, clothes, chocolates, and paintings. One donor even gave up their dog’s entire £100 monthly treat allowance. The final amount came from an anonymous animal lover known affectionately by the group as “The Professional Dog Lover Who Always Makes People Smile.”
‘We were absolutely blown away,’ said Shirley. ‘Every single donation, no matter how small, meant the world to us. One minute we had £500 from Pets Aid League – which really got the ball rolling – then people just kept giving. Even their wine!’
Behind the scenes, a team of volunteers quietly managed the campaign, tracking donations, keeping Shirley updated daily, and sharing progress on the group’s page.
‘Anita and the women who help her were amazing. They gave their time, their homes, their energy – all for Gem,’ Shirley said. ‘And this isn’t a one-off. Anita does this every week – helping people feed their pets, pay for vet visits, or just cope. She’s the reason Gem got this second chance.’
The surgery was carried out by vet Lukasz on his final day at MediVet.
‘He was incredible – so gentle and kind. We’ll always be grateful to him,’ said Shirley.
Now seven, Gem is recovering well. After a month of strict cage rest, she’s gradually returned to short walks and her favourite thing – car rides.
But it’s been a journey.
‘When we first got her, she was just terrified of everything.
‘Loud noises, people, even being in the house,’ Shirley explained. ‘But she’s blossomed into the most beautiful, loving girl.
‘We know she had a limp before we got her, it wasn’t new, but now she’s finally pain-free and happy.’
Shirley hopes more people will learn about Animals in Distress IOM, which continues to support pet owners across the island, often quietly and without recognition.
‘Without Anita and her team, we’d have had to borrow money or find another way – but it would’ve taken so much longer,’ she said. ‘This woman does so much for people who are struggling. She never asks for thanks. But she deserves it.’
Today, Gem is more than just a pet. She’s a living tribute to community, compassion – and the quiet heroes who work behind the scenes to make miracles feel normal.
‘This was the Isle of Man at its best,’ said Shirley. ‘And Anita? She’s the reason our girl is still here.’