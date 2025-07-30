Here, Biosphere Project Assistant Breeshey Kermode tells us about an exciting new opportunity for the island’s youth.
As Rachel Smith, one of our Youth Representatives, steps down from the role, we’re looking for the next passionate individual to step up and continue to shape the future of Biosphere Isle of Man.
As a whole nation UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, we’re committed to protecting our sea, land, and its residents, supporting a sustainable economy, and celebrating our unique culture and community.
These values are not exclusive to any one age group. They are shared - and strengthened - by all generations.
Rachel began a two-year volunteer role as Youth Representative in October 2023. Her work has left a legacy - from launching the Biosphere Youth Network to helping develop a survey that captured the views of young people aged 12 to 35.
This work is helping to shape how we engage youth voices in decisions concerning environment, economy, and community.
Mariella Craig joined Rachel in November 2024 and will continue to champion youth perspectives alongside the new appointee.
Open to people aged 18 to 35, the role is as diverse and dynamic as the people who take it on.
Over the past two years, our Representatives have done incredible work - they’ve attended stakeholder and board meetings, organised their own events, recorded podcasts, led communication campaigns, and travelled to youth conferences overseas.
The role champions inclusion, communication, sustainable development, and community leadership.
We’re looking for someone who is motivated, full of ideas, and confident in communicating - whether that’s online, in person, or creatively through projects and events.
Rachel said: ‘I think the role is one of the island’s most underrated opportunities for young people interested in our Biosphere Reserve.
‘It has opened so many doors for me, opened my eyes to the change I can make as an individual, and has immensely deepened my understanding of Biosphere Reserves.
‘The best thing about it has been the number of connections I’ve made and the way I’ve been able to shape the role to develop the skills I needed the most.’
Mariella added: ‘Since moving back to the island after university I was keen to push myself and get actively involved in local projects and events.
‘The role was brought to my attention at the perfect time! I have a passion for sustainability, and it gave me the opportunity to actively engage in such initiatives at home.
‘I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with other young people, bouncing ideas off each other and planning events and projects aimed at my generation. I’ve met incredible people through this role and would highly recommend it to anyone keen to get on board the Biosphere mission.’
Now we look forward to welcoming a new voice into our Biosphere family. Could it be you?
If you or someone you know sounds perfect for this role, we’d love to hear from you.
Applications are open until Wednesday, August 20. Details can be found by visiting https://www.biosphere.im/our-networks/youth-engagement-and-network
You can also listen to Rachel discussing her role in this podcast: https://www.manxradio.com/podcasts/biosphere-isle-of-man1/episode/biosphere-youth-representative-rachel-smith-reflects-on-her-time-in-the-role/
