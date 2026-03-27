Pupils from Jurby Primary School enjoyed a hands-on taste of farm life last week during a visit to Knockaloe Beg Farm at the height of the lambing season.
The trip gave youngsters the chance to see first-hand the work that goes into one of the busiest times in the farming calendar, with pupils even helping out as farmers welcomed new lambs into the world.
Sharing news of the visit, the school said: ‘A huge thank you to them for a wonderful experience, that included us helping with lambing season!’
Lambing season is a crucial period for farmers across the Isle of Man, with many working around the clock to care for ewes and newborn lambs.
Knockaloe Beg Farm in Patrick is well known locally for opening its gates to the public during this time, hosting its popular ‘Lambing Live’ sessions over the Easter period.
The experience allows visitors to get up close to new-born lambs, with opportunities to bottle-feed orphaned animals, take tractor and trailer rides to feed sheep in the fields and learn more about day-to-day farm life.
While lambing is unpredictable, visitors may even witness a birth during their visit, offering a unique insight into rural life on the island.
As well as lambing activities, the farm also offers a range of family-friendly attractions including animal feeding, farm trails and children’s rides, alongside its on-site café serving home-cooked food.
Organisers say the sessions aim to both educate and entertain, while highlighting the importance of farming within the island’s community.
You can find out more about what Knockaloe Beg Farm offers, including Lambing Live over the Easter holidays, at www.knockaloebegfarm.com/lambing-live/.