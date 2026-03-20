A survey looking into dog attacks on livestock has concluded stronger legislation is needed to tackle the problem.
The Manx National Farmers’ Union has published the results of its survey which sought views from farmers and dog owners.
The union has reiterated its call from stronger laws to reduce the number of attacks.
Last month the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has said it will begin consulting on possible new laws to tackle livestock worrying.
In a statement, a spokesperson for DEFA said the department acknowledged that livestock worrying ‘remains a significant concern for our agricultural community, causing distress to both farmers and animals’.
In the union’s report it says: ‘Reported impacts included dog bite injuries, aborting lambs after the attack, death of sheep through crowding/suffocation/drowning, or longer-term suffering and health impacts.
‘Many Manx farms have had at least one sheep worrying incident in the last year and one farm reported more than six incidents in the last year alone.
‘Over half of farm respondents to our survey had at least one sheep injured, and almost half had experienced the death of one or more sheep. One farm had five sheep killed.’
The report cites an incident last year when a loose dog attacked sheep and lambs across more than one farm and had to be shot.
The report says: ‘Farmers felt that [incidents were] mostly due to dogs being off lead, or to owners thinking their dog would not attack livestock, or that they thought they could recall them more easily.
‘Where farmers have approached dog owners to request dogs are put on leads, they report either being ignored or challenged. Conversely, dog owners say that they have not been approached by the farmer.’
The vast majority of dog owners said they would walk their dog near farmland at least once or twice a week, or daily while more than half said they regularly encountered sheep on their dog walks. However, 10% admitted that their dog(s) had been involved in a sheep worrying incident.
Many dog owners responded in support of stronger legislation but also thought that farms should have better fencing to keep dogs out of fields.
Almost all the respondents understood what sheep worrying meant and that it was a crime.
The report says: ‘Most farms felt dog owners should take more responsibility, but that the government, agricultural organisations vets and the police should offer more support around education and awareness and police should investigate such attacks more fully.’
It concluded: ‘The results of our surveys highlight a long overdue need for stronger legislation to protect livestock.
‘While many dog owners behave responsibly and keep dogs on leads, even a small number of uncontrolled dogs can cause severe harm to sheep. We are calling for stronger legislation and clearer enforcement, supported by public education campaigns about keeping dogs under control.
‘It is clear from our research that the majority of people would support tougher legislation and greater penalties for offenders.’
DEFA said it would begin consulting on potential legislative measures to address this matter more effectively this month and that it would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to the development of any proposed measures.