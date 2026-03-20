After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed where Douglas’s new Subway will open this summer.
Spar Isle of Man revealed on Friday that the sandwich chain’s latest branch will be located on Regent Street in the capital.
The announcement came via a recruitment post, with the company seeking full-time and part-time ‘Sandwich Artists’ ahead of the store’s launch.
The Douglas branch will be the second Subway in the island, following the chain’s return to Manx shores in Ramsey last September.
The Ramsey outlet, situated at Spar Garage, Parliament Square, marked the first Subway in the Isle of Man since the closure of the Peel and Port Erin outlets in 2023, which coincided with the end of Shoprite’s operations in the island.
Subway’s return has been driven by Mannin Retail, part of the Heron and Brearley Group, which partnered with the global sandwich brand to bring it back to the Isle of Man last autumn.
Until now, the Douglas location had remained a mystery, with Spar encouraging the public to submit guesses online as part of a playful campaign teasing the opening.
Douglas previously had a Subway in the old Shoprite building on Market Street, a site with a long retail history, including stints as Liptons, Presto, and Safeway.
More recently, the building served as a Manx Care vaccination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Founded in Connecticut in 1965, Subway now has nearly 37,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.