The Isle of Man hosted the prestigious Silver Lapwing Awards for the first time last month, bringing together some of the United Kingdom’s leading conservation-focused farmers.
The event was held in the island in recognition of island farmers David and Rob Cooil, who won the 2024 Silver Lapwing Award.
The brothers, who operate Ballagawne Farm in Ballabeg, were acknowledged for their grass-based dairy system and efforts to promote soil health, biodiversity, and sustainable land management.
Organised by the Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG), the Silver Lapwing Awards celebrate farmers who demonstrate a strong commitment to conservation and environmental stewardship alongside food production.
Over the course of the two-day event, attendees took part in farm visits, expert-led discussions, and explored the Isle of Man’s environmental initiatives, including its UNESCO Biosphere status.
Local food, music, and hospitality were also showcased as part of the programme.
This year’s award went to Andrew Bott, an arable farmer from Hertfordshire, who was recognised for his use of no-till farming methods to enhance soil health.
Bott received the Silver Lapwing Trophy during a ceremony at Ballagawne Farm, and is set to host the 2026 awards on his own farm.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Farming and food production epitomise our Biosphere Reserve status and this celebration certainly supported that ethos.
‘Congratulations and thanks to all involved.’
Talking about winning the 2024 award, David Cooil said: ‘We were over the moon and incredibly proud to showcase Manx farming.
‘We’d like to thank FWAG and the Isle of Man Government, who have helped us to join up the dots and support us to run a successful business.
‘Our farm has family and nature at its heart and we look after our soils and habitats to strike a balance with a carefully managed grazing system to help deliver a profitable dairy business.’