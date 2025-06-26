The Isle of Man Post Office is set to release a new collection of stamps celebrating the island’s agricultural heritage.
The set, which features six original paintings by local animal portrait artist Yolande Alberts, will be officially launched on Saturday, July 26 at the Southern Agricultural Show.
Created in collaboration with the Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU), the stamp issue highlights various Manx farm animals and aims to support local farming initiatives.
Proceeds from the collection will contribute to the MNFU’s ‘Greener Grass’ wellbeing scheme, and the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust.
Talking about the importance of the agricultural scene in the island, a spokesperson from the Isle of Man Post Office commented: ‘Agricultural practices on the Isle of Man have shaped the island’s beautiful landscape over hundreds of years.
‘Manx farming has evolved over the centuries, blending traditional techniques with modern, sustainable approaches.
‘The result is the world’s first whole nation Biosphere that continues to produce incredible food.
‘There is a diverse range of produce, from mainstay meat, dairy and grains to vegetables, salad, and fruit.
‘Continuation of mixed traditional farming with small fields, and an ancient hedgerow network, also provides essential habitat for wildlife.’
The new stamps will be on display at both the Southern and Royal Manx Agricultural Shows.
In addition, the MNFU will run a stamp-themed treasure hunt and offer opportunities for visitors to meet the artist.
Sarah Comish, general secretary of the Manx National Farmers’ Union, said: ‘The island’s two agricultural shows have long been the focal point for the agricultural industry, providing opportunity to showcase local agriculture and food, and have a much-needed social!
‘Both shows welcome thousands of visitors every year, highlighting the importance of the industry to the public.
‘The MNFU showcases agriculture at these events, providing information and education, as well as delivering projects in schools. It is great to have this set of stamps to further support our work.’
Yolande, the local animal portrait artist who created the paintings, said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed creating these images for this stamp collection for Isle of Man Post Office.
‘These stamps celebrate free range farming on our beautiful island and highlight the amazing work the MNFU is doing for our farmers and farming.
‘I wish the collection every success and I am proud to have been a part of this project.’
Maxine Cannon, general manager of Stamps and Coins at Isle of Man Post Office, said: ‘Yolande has captured beautifully these fine examples of Manx farm animals in this celebration of Manx farming.
‘It’s fitting to know that this issue supports the ongoing work of the Manx National Farmers’ Union and the crucial work of the Greener Grass MNFU Wellbeing scheme.
‘I encourage families young and old to show their support at the Southern and Royal Manx Agricultural Shows and do take part in the Treasure Hunt too!’
The new stamp collection will be issued on Friday, July 25 and will include a set, first day cover and presentation pack.