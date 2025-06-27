The awards, now in their 128th year, were held at the Staffordshire County Showground on June 25-26. They are the longest-running dairy awards in the world - the oldest awards of its kind in the world - and attract entries from producers across the globe.
The winning cheese is part of the creamery’s core blended range and has been available on the Isle of Man for several years.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Creamery said: ‘We’re pleased to see one of our most popular cheeses recognised at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.
‘As part of our core blended range, Garlic and Chive has been one of our most popular cheeses for many years, and with good reason!’
The Mature Cheddar with Garlic and Chive is also included in the creamery’s new cheese selection pack which was launched in nearly 300 Morrisons supermarkets across England last year.
Each pack features four 80g portions of Red Leicester, Mature Cheddar, Double Gloucester, and the award-winning Garlic and Chive Mature Cheddar.
Isle of Man Creamery was established in 1934, but the original creamery has been around longer and was based at Spring Gardens in Douglas.
It was only when the Farmers’ Cooperative was founded in 1934 that the Creamery as it is now was established.
It changed its name to Isle of Man Creameries in 1996 when it also introduced cartons to replace glass bottles.
The Creamery now employs around 75 people alongside overseeing 31 family-owned dairy farms.
It celebrated its 90th anniversary last year with, among other activities, a Teddy Bear’s picnic at its working dairy farm at Ballavell Farm, on Grenaby Road in Ballasalla last June.