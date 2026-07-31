The Isle of Man Young Farmers celebrated its 80th anniversary by returning to the Southern Agricultural Show with its own stand for the first time in several years.
The Young Farmers welcomed visitors throughout the weekend, including members of rural youth organisation Macra who travelled from Ireland to attend the event.
A number of competitions and activities took place as part of the Young Farmers’ programme, including members taking part in the traditional stock judging competition.
A spokesperson from the Young Farmers commented: ‘A huge thank you goes to all of the stock owners for allowing us to judge your fantastic animals, and to our judges Michael Kinvig, Graham Watterson and Mark Ireland.’
Members also took part in the ‘Fit in the Ford’ challenge, which saw 17 Young Farmers fit inside a hatchback car, as well as competing in the Hyrox event, demonstrating their fitness and teamwork skills.
On Sunday, clubs then competed in the annual cookery competition, with Central Young Farmers retaining the Rose Bowl and Southern, Northern and Eastern finishing second, third and fourth respectively.
The competition was judged by Isle of Man Meats, which also sponsored the event.
‘Well done to everyone who participated in the events, and thank you to everyone who came along to support us throughout the weekend,’ the spokesperson added.
‘It was a busy one, with many of our members also involved in livestock showing and running stalls of their own.
‘See you at the Royal Agricultural Show next week, where we’ve got lots of exciting things planned.’
The Southern District Agricultural Show was hailed a ‘success’ overall, with organisers praising exhibitors, visitors and new attractions after another busy weekend at Orrisdale Farm.
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