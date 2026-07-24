More than 50 members and former members of the Isle of Man Young Farmers took part in a practical trauma training session as part of Farm Safety Week recently.
The event, organised by the Isle of Man Young Farmers, was delivered by colleagues from Manx Care and focused on the prevention and management of traumatic injuries that can occur on farms.
Participants received hands-on training in a range of emergency response techniques, including CPR, the use of defibrillators, wound care, tourniquet application, splinting and log rolling through a series of practical scenarios.
Activities included working with practical dummy’s as well as demonstrating on other volunteering participants - everything being guided by Manx Care professionals.
The Young Farmers said the training was designed to equip those working in agriculture with skills that could prove vital in the event of a serious farm accident.
They also thanked the Manx Care staff for delivering the training and praised the turnout from members and past members, describing the level of participation throughout the evening as encouraging.
‘Everyone walked away with valuable skills that could one day help save a life,’ a spokesperson said.
‘Farming can be unpredictable, and knowing what to do in those crucial first moments can make all the difference. The knowledge, professionalism and enthusiasm of the Manx Care team made the evening both informative and memorable.
‘A huge thanks must go to The Creer Family at Ballaglonney Cooilingel Farm for hosting us and Ballahig Farm Meats for donating the burgers to keep everyone fuelled up on the barbecue.
‘Thank you to everyone who attended and got stuck in. Together, we’re helping to build safer farms, stronger skills, and a more prepared farming community.’